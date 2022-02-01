'Behavior of thugs': Trump directly linked to voting machine scheme

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Donald Trump has turned on Mike Pence, calling on the Jan. 6 committee to probe why “Pence did not send back the votes for recertification or approval." At the same time, new reporting from The New York Times has revealed Trump had a direct role in the scheme to seize voting machines.
