IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump on trial? ‘Likely’ criminal charges has Trump fuming

    11:35
  • Now Playing

    'Behavior of a cult': MAGA defense of Jan. 6 rioters shredded by Obama vet 

    07:03
  • UP NEXT

    Busted: Trump lawyer admits the big lie amid reckoning on conspiracy theories

    08:03

  • Trump indictment watch: D.A. signals ‘likely’ criminal charges

    03:06

  • Trump legal bomb: D.A. signals Trump charges ‘likely’ in hush money probe

    03:49

  • 'Complete bull': Franken demolishes McCarthy for Tucker’s Jan. 6 propaganda

    03:39

  • Leaked texts expose Tucker Carlson in billion dollar scandal: I ‘hate’ Trump

    12:10

  • Carlson’s con exposed: I ‘hate’ Trump and Fox News has been ‘pretending’

    04:16

  • Murdoch incriminates Fox News anchors in scathing deposition

    05:25

  • Smoking gun evidence rocks Fox News: See Murdoch and Carlson admit Trump lied

    11:57

  • Busted: Fox News caught on secret recording amid billion dollar lawsuit for peddling lies

    07:42

  • Turning on Trump? MAGAWORLD attacks Fox News after they admit Trump’s a liar

    08:02

  • GOP confronted: 'yes to Neo-Nazis, no to drag races' in Tennessee war on free speech

    04:35

  • Jan. 6 bomb rocks Trump: Feds eye Trump’s lawyers

    05:42

  • DeSantis eyes ‘Putin’ tactics with crackdown on media

    05:34

  • Lab leak? The raging debate over how Covid started

    07:21

  • Fox News scandal hits Hannity: Watch anchor confronted on air for knowingly peddling MAGA lies

    06:55

  • Fox News ‘lies’ scandal hits boiling point: Murdoch’s ‘Wu Tang’ defense could go up in smoke

    04:30

  • Trump referred for ‘crimes’ as Garland faces Senate spotlight

    11:47

  • Murdoch confession bombshell rocks GOP as leaders duck billion dollar legal scandal

    07:11

The Beat with Ari

'Behavior of a cult': MAGA defense of Jan. 6 rioters shredded by Obama vet 

07:03

House Republicans have opened an inquiry into the alleged mistreatment of Jan. 6 riot defendants being held in a D.C. jail. Meanwhile, Republicans on the House Oversight Committee reportedly plan to visit the jail. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on Republicans’ broader effort to portray Jan. 6 rioters as victims, and is joined by Political Strategist Chai Komanduri, who says the insurrection is “turning into a fond myth of MAGA,” and compares MAGA to “a cult.” Check out the video playlist for "The Beat with Ari Melber": www.msnbc.com/ariMarch 10, 2023

  • Trump on trial? ‘Likely’ criminal charges has Trump fuming

    11:35
  • Now Playing

    'Behavior of a cult': MAGA defense of Jan. 6 rioters shredded by Obama vet 

    07:03
  • UP NEXT

    Busted: Trump lawyer admits the big lie amid reckoning on conspiracy theories

    08:03

  • Trump indictment watch: D.A. signals ‘likely’ criminal charges

    03:06

  • Trump legal bomb: D.A. signals Trump charges ‘likely’ in hush money probe

    03:49

  • 'Complete bull': Franken demolishes McCarthy for Tucker’s Jan. 6 propaganda

    03:39

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All