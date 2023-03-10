'Behavior of a cult': MAGA defense of Jan. 6 rioters shredded by Obama vet 

House Republicans have opened an inquiry into the alleged mistreatment of Jan. 6 riot defendants being held in a D.C. jail. Meanwhile, Republicans on the House Oversight Committee reportedly plan to visit the jail. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on Republicans’ broader effort to portray Jan. 6 rioters as victims, and is joined by Political Strategist Chai Komanduri, who says the insurrection is “turning into a fond myth of MAGA,” and compares MAGA to “a cult.” Check out the video playlist for "The Beat with Ari Melber": www.msnbc.com/ariMarch 10, 2023