‘Beautiful exit’: Mario Van Peebles reflects on his iconic father’s film and civil rights legacy

The worlds of cinema, theater, and civil rights are mourning the death and celebrating the life of Melvin Van Peebles, who died this week at the age of 89. Peebles paved the way for today’s forays into more diverse storytelling and casting decades before the mainstream commercial success of films like “Black Panther” and “Selma.” His son, Mario Van Peebles, joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to reflect on his legacy.Sept. 24, 2021