IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'Bad for Trump’: Indictments recommended in GA as prosecutor defends juror

    05:04
  • UP NEXT

    Facing criminal probes, is Trump 'too old' to run again? The answer may surprise you

    08:24

  • After talking about overthrowing Putin, Kremlin vet trades jabs with 50 Cent over viral interviews

    04:21

  • Coup bombshell: Trump ‘will be indicted,’ says prosecutor after GA grand jury leak

    01:47

  • Fox News admits the 'B.S.' in leaked text scandal: Hosts secretly trashed Trump lies

    12:03

  • Coup bomb goes off: GA grand jury recommends indictments for first time

    04:06

  • ‘BS,’ ‘Insane,’ ‘Crazy,’ ‘Nuts,’ ‘Reckless,’: Fox News legal bomb goes off

    11:50

  • Schiff hammers Garland: What’s taking so long in Trump criminal probe?

    07:24

  • Watch 50 Cent break down Fox, Biden, album anniversary and business secrets with MSNBC’s Ari Melber (2023)

    42:39

  • 50 Cent talks new TV deal, evolving, aging, life advice & counting money I The Beat on MSNBC

    12:15

  • ‘Bunch of BS’ Former Giuliani ally on jail, Trump ‘crimes’ and seeing ‘the lies’

    10:17

  • Hannity admits it: He knew Trump lied as legal earthquake rocks Fox News empire

    09:32

  • Burn: Neil DeGrasse Tyson roasts UFO theories, says ‘no to aliens’

    05:21

  • ‘Un-American’: Katyal shreds ‘coup lawyer’ Eastman as Jan. 6 probe intensifies

    11:33

  • A lawyer for Obama's Dog? Bombshell animal rights idea rocks Green Movement

    26:16

  • Is Pence subpoena Trump’s nightmare? Ari Melber breaks down DOJ’s pursuit of ‘coup club’

    11:55

  • Coup probe gets closer to Trump with Pence subpoena

    06:31

  • ‘Explosive’: Pence subpoenaed by special counsel in Trump Jan 6. probe

    11:47

  • Hip-hop goes global: Scooter Braun & Quality Control founders tell Ari Melber about new deal

    11:10

  • Indict Trump? Prosecutor who built NY case pressed on MSNBC

    10:45

The Beat with Ari

'Bad for Trump’: Indictments recommended in GA as prosecutor defends juror

05:04

Former Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber to discuss the Georgia criminal election probe into Donald Trump, with the grand jury foreperson saying they recommended multiple indictments. Akerman telling Melber the development is “clearly bad for Trump.” Akerman also defends the grand jury forewoman’s public comments on the probe, citing his own experience with jurors.Feb. 23, 2023

  • Now Playing

    'Bad for Trump’: Indictments recommended in GA as prosecutor defends juror

    05:04
  • UP NEXT

    Facing criminal probes, is Trump 'too old' to run again? The answer may surprise you

    08:24

  • After talking about overthrowing Putin, Kremlin vet trades jabs with 50 Cent over viral interviews

    04:21

  • Coup bombshell: Trump ‘will be indicted,’ says prosecutor after GA grand jury leak

    01:47

  • Fox News admits the 'B.S.' in leaked text scandal: Hosts secretly trashed Trump lies

    12:03

  • Coup bomb goes off: GA grand jury recommends indictments for first time

    04:06

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All