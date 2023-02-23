'Bad for Trump’: Indictments recommended in GA as prosecutor defends juror

Former Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber to discuss the Georgia criminal election probe into Donald Trump, with the grand jury foreperson saying they recommended multiple indictments. Akerman telling Melber the development is “clearly bad for Trump.” Akerman also defends the grand jury forewoman’s public comments on the probe, citing his own experience with jurors.Feb. 23, 2023