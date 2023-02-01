‘Autocrats’: Receipts bust house GOP for secret MAGA deal after admission

Speaker McCarthy made many concessions to GOP hardliners in public. But then, there were conflicting reports about a “secret side deal” he made. MSNBC's Ari Melber asked Rep. Matt Gaetz on live TV about the deal and Gatez admitted, for the first time, it does exist in writing. But, he says he doesn't have a copy. "The Beat" asked House GOP leadership and several Gaetz allies for a copy and none provided it. Former DNC Chair Howard Dean joins “The Beat."Feb. 1, 2023