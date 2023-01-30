'Atrocity, worse than Trump’: George Santos hammered for mounting lies by Stephen A. Smith

GOP lawmaker George Santos faces growing pressure to resign over the growing number of falsehoods and lies unearthed after his election. "We need to fall back on anyone in the Republican party who is supporting him staying on board," says ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, calling the entire episode "a disgrace” in an MSNBC interview. “This man did something Donald Trump hasn’t even done,” Smith added. He joined MSNBC Contributor Mike Barnicle and MSNBC host Ari Melber for Fallback Friday, discussing the Santos story, Gov Ron DeSantis, and other topics in The Beat's "Fallback" segment. (An excerpt of this extended discussion aired on MSNBC.)Jan. 30, 2023