IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'Atrocity, worse than Trump’: George Santos hammered for mounting lies by Stephen A. Smith

    12:22
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Harrowing’ Pelosi attack video released: MAGA conspiracies debunked

    06:29

  • Smoking gun in coup case: Trump aide Navarro never had ‘privilege’ in Jan. 6 clash

    08:32

  • After Hannity confession in billion dollar lies case, Fox eyes DeSantis over Trump

    02:08

  • Trump and Barr lose as ‘deep state’ bomb goes off: Failed DOJ plot revealed in exposé

    09:28

  • ‘Sickened’: Five ex-officers indicted for murder amid ‘heinous’ beating video

    06:21

  • ‘Let it burn’: MAGA flouts Reagan’s warning after Trump racked up debt

    02:29

  • ‘Trolls’ and ‘Liars’: The definitive debunking of Trump AG Bill Barr

    08:54

  • ‘Fear for my children’: Calls to charge five officers after ‘heinous’ beating caught on tape

    07:03

  • Rare: Obama and Bush face off, as ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith crowns Best “Presidential Athlete”

    03:47

  • ‘We did this’: Smoking gun busts MAGA militia leader at trial, Melber breaks down sedition case

    11:46

  • 'Disgusting, like a dog': See the unbelievable Trump-MSNBC segment (Comedian Matt Friend)

    03:58

  • Guilty: Trump rioter who put feet on Pelosi’s desk convicted on all counts

    04:37

  • Hannity admits the lie: See smoking gun evidence as Fox chief testifies in billion dollar case

    05:15

  • NBC News Exclusive: Surveillance video shows the moment a hero disarmed Monterey Park gunman

    04:47

  • ‘Blistering rebuke’: Judge demolishes ‘frivolous’ Trump with $1 million fine

    05:22

  • As GOP flails over MAGA rebels, Dems surge by crushing rigged races

    06:13

  • Hannity confession: See smoking gun evidence as Fox chief Murdoch forced under oath

    09:55

  • D.A. eyes Trump crimes, racist drug war shredded by Jay-Z & lyrics make news on The Beat I MSNBC

    06:04

  • Coup bomb goes off: Trump, Navarro face damning evidence in backlash to MAGA era I The Beat

    10:26

The Beat with Ari

'Atrocity, worse than Trump’: George Santos hammered for mounting lies by Stephen A. Smith

12:22

GOP lawmaker George Santos faces growing pressure to resign over the growing number of falsehoods and lies unearthed after his election. "We need to fall back on anyone in the Republican party who is supporting him staying on board," says ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, calling the entire episode "a disgrace” in an MSNBC interview. “This man did something Donald Trump hasn’t even done,” Smith added. He joined MSNBC Contributor Mike Barnicle and MSNBC host Ari Melber for Fallback Friday, discussing the Santos story, Gov Ron DeSantis, and other topics in The Beat's "Fallback" segment. (An excerpt of this extended discussion aired on MSNBC.)Jan. 30, 2023

  • Now Playing

    'Atrocity, worse than Trump’: George Santos hammered for mounting lies by Stephen A. Smith

    12:22
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Harrowing’ Pelosi attack video released: MAGA conspiracies debunked

    06:29

  • Smoking gun in coup case: Trump aide Navarro never had ‘privilege’ in Jan. 6 clash

    08:32

  • After Hannity confession in billion dollar lies case, Fox eyes DeSantis over Trump

    02:08

  • Trump and Barr lose as ‘deep state’ bomb goes off: Failed DOJ plot revealed in exposé

    09:28

  • ‘Sickened’: Five ex-officers indicted for murder amid ‘heinous’ beating video

    06:21

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All