'American phony': 'Mini-Trump' ditches 'Big-Trump' amid 'gutless' slam
10:39
Share this -
copied
MAGA Gov. Ron DeSantis rose through the ranks of the GOP and made a political career out of copying Donald Trump. But now, as many start to look ahead to the 2024 presidential election, DeSantis appears to be breaking with the Trump playbook. In this special report, MSNBC’s Ari Melber breaks down the growing rift between “mini-Trump” DeSantis and the former president, with nods to Austin Powers and Aubrey Graham.Jan. 19, 2022
Now Playing
'American phony': 'Mini-Trump' ditches 'Big-Trump' amid 'gutless' slam
10:39
UP NEXT
45 problems: Giuliani subpoenaed by Congress in MAGA riot probe
02:57
See Republicans Cruz and McConnell called out for MLK hypocrisy
08:17
'MAGA weirdos': Obama aide's secret recipe for Dems to win midterms
01:52
Can Democrats play hardball to finally reform the Senate filibuster?
04:14
See Rubio, Graham & McCarthy exposed for hypocrisy on Jan. 6, 'bigot' Trump