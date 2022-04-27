IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    ‘All this boils down to is power’: Sen. Warren on Elon Musk’s Twitter buyout

    09:57
The Beat with Ari

‘All this boils down to is power’: Sen. Warren on Elon Musk’s Twitter buyout

09:57

Senator Elizabeth Warren joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss the regulation of big tech after billionaire Elon Musk bought out Twitter. Warren opens up about what Congress can do to better regulate big tech, what Musk’s purchase of Twitter means for democracy, and the need for more competition in the sector. Warren also shares her thoughts on the GOP backing Musk’s buyout of the social media platform.April 27, 2022

