After Trump demands Comey punishment, Trump-run IRS busted for suspicious Comey audit

Former F.B.I. Director James Comey and former F.B.I. Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, both reviled by Donald Trump, were targets of a supposedly random tax audit, the “most invasive” audit carried out by the IRS. The audit was conducted under the leadership of a Trump appointee, who has now agreed to an internal probe of the audits. In this special report, MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the suspicious audits that occurred shortly after Trump called for Comey and McCabe to be punished.July 7, 2022