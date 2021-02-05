'Accountability': Parkland survivor and activist David Hogg on Greene’s ejection

As the House voted to eject Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from the House Budget and Education and Labor committees – 11 Republicans ultimately joining Democrats to do so – gun control activist David Hogg joined MSNBC’s Ari Melber to react to the historic vote and to discuss the importance of accountability. Hogg, who had been harassed by Greene before she took office, asserting “this is about the safety of our democracy and the people who work within it,” not difference of opinion.