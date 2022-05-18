IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Beat with Ari

‘A poison’: Tucker Carlson under pressure amid debunked conspiracy theory as Biden slams ‘lies’

09:17

President Biden visited Buffalo, New York, after the deadliest mass shooting of the year took place at a local grocery store over the weekend. Meanwhile, Fox News ownership is under fire for amplifying a racist conspiracy theory linked to the shooting. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former RNC Chair Michael Steele to discuss the far-right’s promotion of “Replacement Theory.”May 18, 2022

