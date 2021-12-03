'1/6 Truthers': MSNBC's Ari Melber on MAGA's loser lies
As the GOP launches an assault on U.S. elections, MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber and Obama vet Chai Komanduri discuss the underlying right-wing fear of losing power in America. Komanduri argues Republicans are convinced they need something like voter suppression tactics to win elections. Dec. 3, 2021
