IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • '1/6 Truthers': MSNBC's Ari Melber on MAGA's loser lies

    07:23

  • First doc to treat Omicron in U.S. on vaccines

    05:16

  • New Trump staff indictment? DOJ vet facing same contempt vote as Bannon

    08:50

  • Omicron hits the U.S.: What you need to know

    05:25

  • As Bannon eyes jail, top Trump aide folds in riot probe

    03:16

  • Were Trump-picked Justices lying under oath? This monumental case will reveal that

    11:57

  • 'Afraid': Trump allies dodge Jan. 6 committee, face jail time

    05:14

  • New COVID strain Omicron: What you need to know | MSNBC

    05:12

  • Hear designer Virgil Abloh’s inspiring words for students, before dying at 41

    04:13

  • Trial of Arbery's killers only came after pressure, video, and exposed cover-up

    09:20

  • 'A lynching': Three white men guilty of murdering unarmed Black man

    04:16

  • Dr. Fauci: People weaponizing lies about the coronavirus are killing people

    09:34

  • Dr. Fauci: Tucker Carlson’s personal attacks are a badge of honor

    05:14

  • Outrage: Fox News hails acquitted killer as 2nd Amendment hero

    08:23

  • Will Roger Stone and Alex Jones be jailed? MAGA riot probe subpoenas Trump allies

    01:46

  • ‘White supremacy maintains its cover’: Rittenhouse acquitted of all charges

    09:11

  • National reckoning: Shooter at BLM rally acquitted on all charges for killing two

    09:12

  • MAGA's Bannon jailed? Judge throws down on Trump ally's riot silence

    07:13

  • 'My brother is innocent': Inmate's sister reacts after brother's life spared hours before execution

    06:16

  • 'It's a crime': Author Shteyngart slams GOP for book banning efforts

    07:02

The Beat with Ari

'1/6 Truthers': MSNBC's Ari Melber on MAGA's loser lies

07:23

As the GOP launches an assault on U.S. elections, MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber and Obama vet Chai Komanduri discuss the underlying right-wing fear of losing power in America. Komanduri argues Republicans are convinced they need something like voter suppression tactics to win elections. Dec. 3, 2021

  • '1/6 Truthers': MSNBC's Ari Melber on MAGA's loser lies

    07:23

  • First doc to treat Omicron in U.S. on vaccines

    05:16

  • New Trump staff indictment? DOJ vet facing same contempt vote as Bannon

    08:50

  • Omicron hits the U.S.: What you need to know

    05:25

  • As Bannon eyes jail, top Trump aide folds in riot probe

    03:16

  • Were Trump-picked Justices lying under oath? This monumental case will reveal that

    11:57

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All