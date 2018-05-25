Sign up for the MSNBC newsletter
The Beat with Ari Melber
Julian Assange offers to talk to House Russia probe, per Credico
Longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone’s alleged “intermediary” with Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, Randy Credico, speaks with Ari Melber for the first time since speaking with top House Intelligence Committee Democrat Adam Schiff’s staff. Credico reveals Julian Assange is ready to talk with Rep. Schiff and has unreleased material that could support his view that there was no collusion with the Trump campaign.
Ari Melber
