Symone

Why a lack of media literacy could be the reason for TikTok users’ Osama Bin Laden obsession

06:43

More than 22 years after the horrific September 11th attacks why are many people on TikTok now praising the words of its mastermind Osama Bin Laden? Olivia Julianna and Victor Shi join MSNBC’s Symone Sanders-Townsend to talk about the disturbing spread of misinformation.Nov. 18, 2023

