    When will congress act to preserve the right to vote?

Symone

When will congress act to preserve the right to vote?

09:25

Following the 2020 election, conservative lawmakers worked hard to restrict voting rights, targeting minorities and people of color. Former Attorney General Eric Holder joins Symone Sanders to speak on the increase in laws limiting access to the polls and the importance for congress and the White House to take action on protecting the right to vote. May 16, 2022

    When will congress act to preserve the right to vote?

