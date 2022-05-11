IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Symone

What will happen now that Covid funding has run out?

06:04

The rising number of cases and new variants show we still aren't out of the Covid-19 pandemic. Former Obama White House Policy Director Dr. Kavita Patel speaks to Symone Sanders about how crucial funding is for an effective strategy to combat the virus and how White House officials say they need more funding to prepare for the surge. May 11, 2022

