    Veterans protest the blockage of passing the PACT Act in the Senate

    Political Headlines: Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Killing of Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri

  • LGBTQ+ Community under State-sponsored attack

  • Beyond the Beltway: Issues Shaping the Biggest Races

  • Suburban Mom Panel discuss midterm elections

  • Political Reporter Panel report on critical races in their states

  • Will the Inflation Reduction Act help combat inequity? 

  • The Most Important Political Issues Among Millennial And Gen Z Voters

  • Andrew Yang and colleagues prepare to launch the Forward political party

  • Mulvaney, Mnuchin and more: Top Trump officials cooperating with Jan. 6 panel

  • Democrats working to get new climate deal across the finish line

  • Say Goodbye to the Choco Taco

  • Congress Works to Bring the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act

  •  Tik Tok Users Recap The January 6 Hearings

  • Rep. Sarah Jacobs on My Body My Data Act

  • The President Watched The Insurrection Unfold and Refused To Act

  • Monkey Pox; What We Learned From Covid-19 And How the U.S. Response Should be Better

  • Stripped Abortion Rights In Georgia

  • New video testimony from January 6th committee witnesses

  • How We Should Be Looking At Climate Action

Symone

Veterans protest the blockage of passing the PACT Act in the Senate

Passing the #PACTAct protects the health of our nation’s veterans. Matt Zeller is a veteran and Founder of No One Left Behind. He is also among the many veterans protesting outside the Capitol. Zeller shares how Senate politics are preventing veterans from getting lifesaving care.Aug. 3, 2022

