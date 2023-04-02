IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Unpacking what’s ahead in the Trump indictment

Symone

Unpacking what’s ahead in the Trump indictment

11:22

On Tuesday, we'll find out the criminal charges against former President Donald Trump. Michael Cohen’s attorney Lanny Davis discusses his front row seat experience into the investigation and what’s next. Rep. Bennie Thompson also discusses the possibility of violence following fmr. Pres. Donald Trump’s indictment. He also explains what DA Bragg could expect in the coming weeks as GOP lawmakers jump to Trump’s defense.April 2, 2023

