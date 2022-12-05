IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Discussing the Transformation of Twitter

    06:22
  • Now Playing

    Unpacking Trump’s Constitution Comments and the White House’s Response

    12:15
  • UP NEXT

    The Final Stretch of the Senate Runoff in Georgia

    07:11

  • Discussing AAPI Voter Advocacy in the Senate Runoff Election

    03:34

  • Rail Strike Averted: The History of Pullman Porters

    04:50

  • Unpacking the Senate Race in Georgia and Ye’s Antisemitism Comments

    07:40

  • Unpacking Voter Turnout in Georgia’s Biggest Counties

    07:24

  • Discussing Get Out the Vote Efforts in Georgia

    06:37

  • Controversial Curriculum: Discussing Virginia Gov. Youngkin’s Plans

    08:54

  • Bracing for Change: Preparing for a Republican-led Congress

    13:30

  • The Mar-a-Lago Meeting: Trump, Nick Fuentes and Kanye West Controversy

    08:43

  • The ReGroup: The Wash Debate, Taylor Swift tickets and the AMAs

    08:49

  • Honoring Indigenous Heritage: Discussing the ICWA 

    07:55

  • The Biden Agenda Year Two: A One-on-One with the Director for OMB

    06:04

  • Discussing Political Violence Against the LGBTQ+ Community

    08:04

  • Speaker Pelosi’s Incomparable Legacy and The Next Generation on Capitol Hill

    10:01

  • Legal Analysts Discuss Special Counsel Appointment for Trump Investigation

    10:11

  • Discussing House Leadership and Top Political Issues

    10:13

  • The Impact of Young Voter Turnout in the Midterm Elections 

    06:55

  • Midterms May Not Be Over, But Dems Earned a Sure Win: Fending Off the ‘Red Wave’

    10:25

Symone

Unpacking Trump’s Constitution Comments and the White House’s Response

12:15

The White House responded to former President Donald Trump’s comments on terminating the Constitution. Senior Advisor to the President for Public Engagement Keisha Lance Bottoms discusses that and the Administration’s plan on paid sick leave and more. Dec. 5, 2022

  • Discussing the Transformation of Twitter

    06:22
  • Now Playing

    Unpacking Trump’s Constitution Comments and the White House’s Response

    12:15
  • UP NEXT

    The Final Stretch of the Senate Runoff in Georgia

    07:11

  • Discussing AAPI Voter Advocacy in the Senate Runoff Election

    03:34

  • Rail Strike Averted: The History of Pullman Porters

    04:50

  • Unpacking the Senate Race in Georgia and Ye’s Antisemitism Comments

    07:40

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All