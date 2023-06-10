IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Unpacking the surprise win in the Allen v. Milligan SCOTUS case

    07:58
  • UP NEXT

    Symone says: “the legal consequences former President Donald Trump is facing was avoidable”

    02:35

  • Mayor John Giles talks immigration reform, bipartisanship and more

    06:24

  • Mayor David Holt shares how he is building a post-Trump roadmap for Republicans

    08:12

  • Chasten Buttigieg discusses his new memoir and the attacks on the LBGTQ+ community

    07:16

  • Three democratic mayors unpack the impact of preemption on leadership

    09:18

  • Unpacking the debt ceiling law with Bharat Ramamurti

    09:57

  • Breaking down Ken Paxton’s impeachment

    02:27

  • 'Unconditional' documentary highlights mental health awareness for caregivers

    06:26

  • Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick unpacks the debt ceiling agreement

    12:44

  • CBC Chair Rep. Steven Horsford discusses the debt ceiling stand-off

    11:18

  • The ReGroup: Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour & Brittney Griner’s Official Return

    05:38

  • Beyond the Beltway: Unpacking historic mayoral races in Colorado and Florida

    08:52

  • Ambassador Katherine Tai unpacks new trade deals and combats to scrutiny

    06:30

  • Governor Wes Moore: 'Our history is our power' on the threat against Black history

    12:15

  • Unpacking the fifth circuit hearing on mifepristone

    07:49

  • Senator Whitehouse discusses the debt ceiling fight

    09:57

  • State Legislators discuss the Florida law targeting Diversity & Inclusion programs

    05:37

  • The ReGroup: Discussing Ja Morant’s suspension from the Memphis Grizzlies

    05:29

  • Discussing the consequences of the Debt Ceiling Limit Standoff

    06:44

Symone

Unpacking the surprise win in the Allen v. Milligan SCOTUS case

07:58

Khadidah Stone is one of the plaintiffs in the Supreme Court case that delivered a surprising victory for voting rights. She joins @SymoneDSanders to talk about what the win means in the fight for fair representation in other states.June 10, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Unpacking the surprise win in the Allen v. Milligan SCOTUS case

    07:58
  • UP NEXT

    Symone says: “the legal consequences former President Donald Trump is facing was avoidable”

    02:35

  • Mayor John Giles talks immigration reform, bipartisanship and more

    06:24

  • Mayor David Holt shares how he is building a post-Trump roadmap for Republicans

    08:12

  • Chasten Buttigieg discusses his new memoir and the attacks on the LBGTQ+ community

    07:16

  • Three democratic mayors unpack the impact of preemption on leadership

    09:18

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All