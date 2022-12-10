Unpacking the Release of Brittney Griner

After almost one year of being jailed in Russia WNBA Star Brittney Griner is back in the United States. Griner’s teammate and friend Brianna Turner joins Symone D. Sanders-Townsend to discuss Griner’s release. U.S. Department of State Special Representative for Racial Equity and Justice Bureau of Democracy Desirée Cormier Smith also joins to unpack the details on Brittney Griner’s release, the work that went into bringing her home, and what’s next for Paul Whelan.Dec. 10, 2022