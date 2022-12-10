IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Unpacking the Release of Brittney Griner

    10:16
  • UP NEXT

    Discussing the Transformation of Twitter

    06:22

  • Unpacking Trump’s Constitution Comments and the White House’s Response

    12:15

  • The Final Stretch of the Senate Runoff in Georgia

    07:11

  • Discussing AAPI Voter Advocacy in the Senate Runoff Election

    03:34

  • Rail Strike Averted: The History of Pullman Porters

    04:50

  • Unpacking the Senate Race in Georgia and Ye’s Antisemitism Comments

    07:40

  • Unpacking Voter Turnout in Georgia’s Biggest Counties

    07:24

  • Discussing Get Out the Vote Efforts in Georgia

    06:37

  • Controversial Curriculum: Discussing Virginia Gov. Youngkin’s Plans

    08:54

  • Bracing for Change: Preparing for a Republican-led Congress

    13:30

  • The Mar-a-Lago Meeting: Trump, Nick Fuentes and Kanye West Controversy

    08:43

  • The ReGroup: The Wash Debate, Taylor Swift tickets and the AMAs

    08:49

  • Honoring Indigenous Heritage: Discussing the ICWA 

    07:55

  • The Biden Agenda Year Two: A One-on-One with the Director for OMB

    06:04

  • Discussing Political Violence Against the LGBTQ+ Community

    08:04

  • Speaker Pelosi’s Incomparable Legacy and The Next Generation on Capitol Hill

    10:01

  • Legal Analysts Discuss Special Counsel Appointment for Trump Investigation

    10:11

  • Discussing House Leadership and Top Political Issues

    10:13

  • The Impact of Young Voter Turnout in the Midterm Elections 

    06:55

Symone

Unpacking the Release of Brittney Griner

10:16

After almost one year of being jailed in Russia WNBA Star Brittney Griner is back in the United States. Griner’s teammate and friend Brianna Turner joins Symone D. Sanders-Townsend to discuss Griner’s release. U.S. Department of State Special Representative for Racial Equity and Justice Bureau of Democracy Desirée Cormier Smith also joins to unpack the details on Brittney Griner’s release, the work that went into bringing her home, and what’s next for Paul Whelan.Dec. 10, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Unpacking the Release of Brittney Griner

    10:16
  • UP NEXT

    Discussing the Transformation of Twitter

    06:22

  • Unpacking Trump’s Constitution Comments and the White House’s Response

    12:15

  • The Final Stretch of the Senate Runoff in Georgia

    07:11

  • Discussing AAPI Voter Advocacy in the Senate Runoff Election

    03:34

  • Rail Strike Averted: The History of Pullman Porters

    04:50

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All