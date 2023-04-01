IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Unpacking the history of former Pres. Trump in New York

Former President Trump continues to lash out against DA Bragg and even the judge in the case with targeted attacks on social media. Reverend Al Sharpton joined Symone D. Sanders-Townsend to discuss Trump's fraught history in New York.April 1, 2023

