Symone

Unpacking the Attempted Coup in Brazil

06:43

Hundreds of election deniers in Brazil were arrested after attempting to overtake their government due to what they say was voter fraud in their presidential election. Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) is the first Gen Z member in Congress and joins to discuss the attempted coup and more.Jan. 10, 2023

