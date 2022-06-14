IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Unmasked: Revealing the Identities of Hate Group Members

Symone

Symone

Unmasked: Revealing the Identities of Hate Group Members

31 masked members of white nationalist group Patriot Front were arrested and charged with planning to riot at an LGBTQIA Pride celebration in Idaho. Many of their identities were largely a mystery until being taken into custody.June 14, 2022

    Unmasked: Revealing the Identities of Hate Group Members

