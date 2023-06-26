IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Ukrainian MP alleges Russian elites helped Prigozhin's rebellion

Ukrainian MP alleges Russian elites helped Prigozhin's rebellion

Ukrainian Parliament Member Inna Sovsun is raising the prospect that Prigozhin had help from elites within Russia in his rebellion. She says Putin's reaction to this will be important to watch. She joins Symone D. Sanders Townsend to unpack this and the impact of the rebellion on Russia's war in Ukraine.June 26, 2023

    Ukrainian MP alleges Russian elites helped Prigozhin's rebellion

