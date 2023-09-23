IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Symone

Turning pain into power: Quavo teams up with White House official to combat gun violence

05:27

The Biden-Harris Administration is taking action against gun violence with the nation's first-ever federal Office of Gun Violence Prevention. Rap star Quavo and the new deputy director of the office Greg Jackson sit down with Symone Sanders Townsend to discuss how they are turning pain into power.Sept. 23, 2023

