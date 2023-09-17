Top Dem unleashes firestorm defense of President Biden, says House Republicans are attacking fatherhood

Rep. Jim Clyburn shares a strong perspective with MSNBC’s Symone Sanders Townsend: “This President is being a father to his son...they are trying to demonize fatherhood.” as Minority Leader Jeffries is gathering impeachment managers to strategize a response to the inquiry into President Biden. He also discusses the messy showdown lawmakers are facing as they have only eight working days to hammer out a deal to keep the federal government open before the shutdown deadline.Sept. 17, 2023