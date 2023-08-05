IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • “New monsters” ahead: Arizona Secretary of State unmasks his 2024 election nightmares

    The truth behind Trump's third indictment: Actions speak louder than words

    Cracking the Code: Rhode Island Congressional candidate shares game plan for top issues

  • Caught red-handed: Black Republicans’ rebuke of DeSantis' plan to change the narrative of slavery

  • Top Dem reveals how the January 6th Committee’s work connects to Trump’s possible third indictment

  • MD Co. Exec’s barrier-breaking quest to become the first Black Maryland Senator

  • How O-Pill is revolutionizing women's health choices as the war on reproductive rights rages on

  • Gut-wrenching testimony reveals pregnancy dangers women face in Texas

  • Top Dem gives a reality check on Florida’s revisionist history on slavery

  • Taking the heat: what Keke Palmer’s boyfriend and the new ‘Barbie’ movie have in common

  • Meet Forbes' newest community highlighting Black industry professionals

  • Cluster munition controversy: President Biden’s gift or garage sale?

  • U.S. Senate Candidate push for Black representation in the Senate

  • The Supreme Court vs. Affirmative Action: equality or an attack on Black & vulnerable communities?

  • Exclusive interview: 'Grown-ish' star on how the '-ish' universe is changing Black culture forever

  • Arizona’s Governor is shaking up the post-Roe landscape – why other governors need to take notes

  • NC Attorney General reveals plan to end GOP supermajority in 2024 and speaks to gun laws, abortion and higher education 

  • College president shares why the 'One Size Fits All' concept does not work in higher education

  • Ukrainian MP alleges Russian elites helped Prigozhin's rebellion

  • Unveiling the operations of the mysterious Wagner Group in Africa: what you need to know

Symone

The truth behind Trump's third indictment: Actions speak louder than words

“Donald Trump [is] working overtime to gaslight Americans...This is an effort to defraud you.” MSNBC’s Symone Sanders Towsend on why Trump’s third indictment is not about his "free speech,” but about his actions and conduct.Aug. 5, 2023

