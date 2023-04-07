IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    The ReGroup: Discussing LSU Star Angel Reese

Symone

The ReGroup: Discussing LSU Star Angel Reese

11:09

The newly-crowned queen of college ballers, LSU star Angel Reese is speaking out against a double standard of behavior for Black women athletes. Autumn Joi and Lindsey Granger discuss in the ReGroup.April 7, 2023

