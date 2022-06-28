IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    The Possible Loss of Physicians in Abortion Care

    Trump Planned To Be At The Capitol The Day Of The Insurrection

  • Voicing an Opinion in the Culture Corner

  • Interpreting the Constitution

  • Public Prayer in Schools

  • Ruling on Intent

  • What Some Women Currently Face on Abortion Access

  • Abortion Access Rights in Peril

  • The Aftermath Of Roe V Wade Supreme Court Decision

  • The Fourth January Sixth Committee Hearing

  • The Newest Group to Qualify for the Covid Vaccine

  • The Case Building Against Donald Trump

  • Remembering and Celebrating Juneteenth

  • Displaced by Force The Alarmingly Increasing Number

  • January 6 Committee Hearings: Brad Raffensperger

  • Analyzing Week Two of The January six Committee Hearings

  • Ginni Thomas Invited By 1/6 Committee To Testify

  • January 6th Committee Focuses On Mike Pence's Role

  • Unmasked: Revealing the Identities of Hate Group Members

Symone

The Possible Loss of Physicians in Abortion Care

08:01

Symone Sanders speaks to OBGYN Dr. Deborah Bartz on how overturning Roe v Wade could prevent proper training for doctors, and endangering the health of women across the country. June 28, 2022

