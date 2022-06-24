IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Symone

The Newest Group to Qualify for the Covid Vaccine

06:09

Virtually everyone in America is now eligible for a Covid vaccine. Symone Sanders speaks to a doctor to ask about the new expansion to children 6 months -4 years old and why it's important for parents to get their kids vaccinated asap.June 24, 2022

