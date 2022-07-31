IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Will the Inflation Reduction Act help combat inequity? 

    04:23
  • Now Playing

    The Most Important Political Issues Among Millennial And Gen Z Voters

    07:02
  • UP NEXT

    Andrew Yang and colleagues prepare to launch the Forward political party

    04:03

  • Mulvaney, Mnuchin and more: Top Trump officials cooperating with Jan. 6 panel

    02:48

  • Democrats working to get new climate deal across the finish line

    05:03

  • Say Goodbye to the Choco Taco

    05:02

  • Congress Works to Bring the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act

    05:29

  •  Tik Tok Users Recap The January 6 Hearings

    06:05

  • Rep. Sarah Jacobs on My Body My Data Act

    06:11

  • The President Watched The Insurrection Unfold and Refused To Act

    13:20

  • Monkey Pox; What We Learned From Covid-19 And How the U.S. Response Should be Better

    06:46

  • Stripped Abortion Rights In Georgia

    07:54

  • New video testimony from January 6th committee witnesses

    08:33

  • How We Should Be Looking At Climate Action

    06:48

  • Efforts To Preserve Same-Sex Marriage Rights After Roe Decision

    06:19

  • President Biden’s Strategy on Gas Prices and Low Approval Ratings

    08:45

  • Capitol Officer Daniel Hodges on the “187 minutes” presented in the January 6 Hearings

    07:04

  • Biden Administration Efforts to Bring Climate Action

    06:33

  • Senator Ben Cardin on The Electoral Count Reform and Presidential Transition Act

    05:18

  • America's Gun Crisis: Recent Gun Safety Legislation doesn’t go far enough

    08:52

Symone

The Most Important Political Issues Among Millennial And Gen Z Voters

07:02

Symone D Sanders hosts a panel of younger voters from three different states on the issues most important to them & what’s keeping some Millennials & Gen Z voters away from the polls.July 31, 2022

  • Will the Inflation Reduction Act help combat inequity? 

    04:23
  • Now Playing

    The Most Important Political Issues Among Millennial And Gen Z Voters

    07:02
  • UP NEXT

    Andrew Yang and colleagues prepare to launch the Forward political party

    04:03

  • Mulvaney, Mnuchin and more: Top Trump officials cooperating with Jan. 6 panel

    02:48

  • Democrats working to get new climate deal across the finish line

    05:03

  • Say Goodbye to the Choco Taco

    05:02

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All