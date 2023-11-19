IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Tonight at 10pmET: Watch MSNBC Films’ new documentary “Periodical,” an honest and entertaining look at menstruation and menopause

  • Now Playing

    The high-stakes hostage crisis: Could Israel, Hamas and the U.S. be close to a breakthrough?

    09:02
  • UP NEXT

    Why a lack of media literacy could be the reason for TikTok users’ Osama Bin Laden obsession

    06:43

  • Weird and wild on Capitol Hill: Democrats take charge while Republicans pick fights

    07:29

  • Lawmakers in turmoil: Will they avoid a shutdown or create more chaos?

    08:17

  • The force behind the designs: How Ruth E. Carter is making waves for Afrofuturism

    04:36

  • Beyond the Ballot: How extremist Republicans are showing their frustration with democracy

    02:32

  • Why DNC Chair Jaime Harrison says not to count Democrats out in 2024

    05:43

  • Dem. Congresswoman reacts to Speaker Johnson’s newly-released plan to avert a government shutdown

    06:13

  • President of Cornell Student Assembly speaks out after antisemitic threats shake campus

    05:08

  • One year to go: Principal Deputy Campaign Manager for the Biden Campaign talks 2024 strategy and the state of the Presidential race

    08:47

  • Stop the hate: Domestic Policy Advisor Neera Tanden on the White House strategy to combat antisemitism and Islamophobia

    06:41

  • Lawsuits in Colorado and Minnesota are attempting to stop Trump's name from appearing on ballots

    08:01

  • Here’s What You Need to Know: The Key Issues in the 2023 Election

    01:55

  • Bringing gun safety to the table: Congressman Clyburn reveals the path forward

    08:43

  • Playing dirty: How Republicans are silencing democracy in North Carolina

    03:01

  • Virginia's political showdown: How this state senate candidate plans to fight for women’s autonomy

    05:23

  • A call to action: What Americans can do to end the gun violence epidemic

    03:37

  • ‘Mild in tone, not mild in policy’: A deep dive into new House Speaker Mike Johnson

    06:28

  • ‘We’re trying to get through this’: Maine shooting victim’s brother speaks out

    06:49

  • Bipartisan Front: How to combat global terrorism

    03:15

Symone

The high-stakes hostage crisis: Could Israel, Hamas and the U.S. be close to a breakthrough?

09:02

Israel, Hamas and U.S. negotiators are moving closer to a deal to release some of the more than 240 hostages taken during the Hamas Attack on October 7th. Katie Rogers, Keith Boykin and Joel Rubin join Symone Sanders-Townsend to discuss the latest details.Nov. 19, 2023

  • Now Playing

    The high-stakes hostage crisis: Could Israel, Hamas and the U.S. be close to a breakthrough?

    09:02
  • UP NEXT

    Why a lack of media literacy could be the reason for TikTok users’ Osama Bin Laden obsession

    06:43

  • Weird and wild on Capitol Hill: Democrats take charge while Republicans pick fights

    07:29

  • Lawmakers in turmoil: Will they avoid a shutdown or create more chaos?

    08:17

  • The force behind the designs: How Ruth E. Carter is making waves for Afrofuturism

    04:36

  • Beyond the Ballot: How extremist Republicans are showing their frustration with democracy

    02:32

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All