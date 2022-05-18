IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Symone

The heavy burden for many after graduating

11:31

Going for a diploma can mean securing your future but for many, the reality afterwards means graduating with an enormous debt and no way of paying it back. Symone Sanders sits down with Secretary Miguel Cardona to ask him what the administration will do about bringing relief to students struggling to pay back their student loans. May 18, 2022

