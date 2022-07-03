The Fallout from the Supreme Court's Latest Rulings

- Now Playing
The Fallout from the Supreme Court's Latest Rulings12:11
What Can Congress Do To Help Save Women's Reproductive Rights06:07
Democratic Messaging Matters08:54
The Possible Loss of Physicians in Abortion Care08:01
Trump Planned To Be At The Capitol The Day Of The Insurrection09:55
Voicing an Opinion in the Culture Corner07:35
Interpreting the Constitution06:40
Public Prayer in Schools03:31
Ruling on Intent08:25
What Some Women Currently Face on Abortion Access06:16
Abortion Access Rights in Peril08:19
The Aftermath Of Roe V Wade Supreme Court Decision01:50
The Fourth January Sixth Committee Hearing11:10
The Newest Group to Qualify for the Covid Vaccine06:09
The Case Building Against Donald Trump10:57
Remembering and Celebrating Juneteenth08:14
Displaced by Force The Alarmingly Increasing Number04:12
January 6 Committee Hearings: Brad Raffensperger06:48
Analyzing Week Two of The January six Committee Hearings07:40
Ginni Thomas Invited By 1/6 Committee To Testify05:26
