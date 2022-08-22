IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    The Dire Water Crisis Developing Around the Colorado River Basin

Symone

The Dire Water Crisis Developing Around the Colorado River Basin

The Colorado River provides water to 40 million people. Debra Krol and Luke Runyon discuss the “mega-drought” and water crisis in the Colorado River Basin and what it means for residents of Arizona, Nevada and tribal lands. Aug. 22, 2022

