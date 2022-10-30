SYMONE x State Legislators

- Now Playing
SYMONE x State Legislators07:41
- UP NEXT
Despite what some may say, young people ARE motivated to get to the ballot box this 2022 midterm election09:38
When it comes to the 2022 midterms every seat counts: Symone breaks down tight congressional races11:08
Clinical Psychologist Jeff Gardere advises couples to “make your partner your best friend”07:06
High voter interest in the midterms & key congressional races that could win Republicans the majority09:51
Iota Phi Theta Fraternity Inc. Walter Fields on their voter education and turnout efforts04:43
New NBC News poll shows voter interest in the Midterm elections is at an all-time high09:30
U.S. Labor Secretary Walsh Talks About Economic Issues08:35
Sigma Gamma Rho International President Discusses Voter Engagement06:25
K-Pop megastars BTS will officially fulfill their mandatory military service in South Korea08:06
“I am a conqueror, not a survivor” says Terri D. Sanders about her battle with breast cancer10:05
Symone D Sanders-Townsend says Democratic Candidates nationwide ARE talking about the economy13:28
FL State Legislator: voters should be concerned about losing rights, not just the economy08:55
Dem. candidates ARE talking about the economy, so why does Bernie Sanders think otherwise?11:37
The Divine Nine Series: Grand Polemarch of Kappa Alpha Psi mobilizing his chapters to get out the vote this November04:53
Discussing Carter center to observe November elections in Fulton County07:34
Secretary of U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge discusses the housing crisis.06:40
Discussing Senate Races: Herschel Walker takes out prop on stage at the Georgia debate08:48
In The ReGroup: Kanye suspended from Twitter & Instagram for his antisemitic comments09:17
Biden Cannabis Pardons And Impacts On Convicted08:31
- Now Playing
SYMONE x State Legislators07:41
- UP NEXT
Despite what some may say, young people ARE motivated to get to the ballot box this 2022 midterm election09:38
When it comes to the 2022 midterms every seat counts: Symone breaks down tight congressional races11:08
Clinical Psychologist Jeff Gardere advises couples to “make your partner your best friend”07:06
High voter interest in the midterms & key congressional races that could win Republicans the majority09:51
Iota Phi Theta Fraternity Inc. Walter Fields on their voter education and turnout efforts04:43
Play All