    SYMONE Exclusive: The Journey to Juneteenth Part One

Symone

SYMONE Exclusive: The Journey to Juneteenth Part One

06:46

Symone Sanders Townsend visits the National Museum of African American History and Culture to mark the third anniversary of the Juneteenth holiday. Guided by the museum’s current director, Kevin Young, the two unpack the significant events, people and places along the journey to June 19, 1865 in a wide-ranging conversation.June 17, 2023

