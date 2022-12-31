IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Unpacking the Southwest Airlines Chaos During the Holidays

    06:36
  • Now Playing

    SYMONE Exclusive: J6 Committee Chair Rep. Thompson on The Final Report

    07:32
  • UP NEXT

    'We wanted to get it right': Rep. Thompson reflects on the work of the January 6 Committee

    10:53

  • Digging into the Uptick of Hate-Fueled Attacks in 2022

    07:07

  • Unpacking the Unprecedented Moments of 2022

    08:27

  • Health Advocate Shares Her Undercover Experience at Crisis Pregnancy Center

    07:11

  • Digging Into the Potential Impact If Title 42 Ends

    12:41

  • Unpacking the Expectations of the J6 Committee’s Final Report

    09:44

  • SYMONE Spotlight: Morris Chestnut on Release of the Best Man: The Final Chapters

    05:26

  • Unpacking Anti-LGBTQ+ Rhetoric Following The Respect for Marriage Act Passage

    05:50

  • Congressmembers Discuss the J6 Committee’s Decisions Ahead of Final Report Release

    10:59

  • Discussing Texas Republican Lawmakers Consideration of a Florida-Style Voting Measures

    10:11

  • Unpacking Bishop T.D. Jakes’s Housing Initiative

    08:52

  • Discussing the Impact of Climate Change: NASA’s New Project

    06:59

  • The ReGroup: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex & Trevor Noah’s Goodbye

    06:35

  • Discussing the J6 Committee’s Final Report & The Next Congress

    08:27

  • Unpacking the Release of Brittney Griner

    10:16

  • Discussing the Transformation of Twitter

    06:22

  • Unpacking Trump’s Constitution Comments and the White House’s Response

    12:15

  • The Final Stretch of the Senate Runoff in Georgia

    07:11

Symone

SYMONE Exclusive: J6 Committee Chair Rep. Thompson on The Final Report

07:32

Symone D. Sanders-Townsend sat down with January 6th Committee Chair Rep. Bennie Thompson for an exclusive interview to discuss the committee’s final report, the direct line he sees from January 6th to Trump and where U.S. democracy goes next.Dec. 31, 2022

  • Unpacking the Southwest Airlines Chaos During the Holidays

    06:36
  • Now Playing

    SYMONE Exclusive: J6 Committee Chair Rep. Thompson on The Final Report

    07:32
  • UP NEXT

    'We wanted to get it right': Rep. Thompson reflects on the work of the January 6 Committee

    10:53

  • Digging into the Uptick of Hate-Fueled Attacks in 2022

    07:07

  • Unpacking the Unprecedented Moments of 2022

    08:27

  • Health Advocate Shares Her Undercover Experience at Crisis Pregnancy Center

    07:11

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All