Stop the hate: Domestic Policy Advisor Neera Tanden on the White House strategy to combat antisemitism and Islamophobia

One year to go: Principal Deputy Campaign Manager for the Biden Campaign talks 2024 strategy and the state of the Presidential race08:47
- Now Playing
Stop the hate: Domestic Policy Advisor Neera Tanden on the White House strategy to combat antisemitism and Islamophobia06:41
- UP NEXT
Lawsuits in Colorado and Minnesota are attempting to stop Trump's name from appearing on ballots08:01
Here’s What You Need to Know: The Key Issues in the 2023 Election01:55
Bringing gun safety to the table: Congressman Clyburn reveals the path forward08:43
Playing dirty: How Republicans are silencing democracy in North Carolina03:01
Virginia's political showdown: How this state senate candidate plans to fight for women’s autonomy05:23
A call to action: What Americans can do to end the gun violence epidemic03:37
‘Mild in tone, not mild in policy’: A deep dive into new House Speaker Mike Johnson06:28
‘We’re trying to get through this’: Maine shooting victim’s brother speaks out06:49
Bipartisan Front: How to combat global terrorism03:15
The battle for women's autonomy: Ohio's crucial vote on reproductive rights04:16
‘They’re desperate’: Rep. Maxine Waters calls out new Republican House Speaker candidates07:17
Rep. Jim Jordan's Speaker dreams shattered: How House Republicans finally stood up against extremism02:42
Senior Advisor to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu addresses civilian casualties' concern07:47
Palestinian official confirms Rafah border crossing will open at 2 a.m. ET07:32
Coping with chaos: Why one American citizen in Tel Aviv plans to stay in Israel03:57
Democratic Congressman gives scathing critique to GOP moderates cowering to MAGA extremists08:50
Israel Defense Force Spokesperson: 'We are going to dismantle Hamas'08:55
Exposing the GOP's false claims on Israel attack funding08:09
One year to go: Principal Deputy Campaign Manager for the Biden Campaign talks 2024 strategy and the state of the Presidential race08:47
- Now Playing
Stop the hate: Domestic Policy Advisor Neera Tanden on the White House strategy to combat antisemitism and Islamophobia06:41
- UP NEXT
Lawsuits in Colorado and Minnesota are attempting to stop Trump's name from appearing on ballots08:01
Here’s What You Need to Know: The Key Issues in the 2023 Election01:55
Bringing gun safety to the table: Congressman Clyburn reveals the path forward08:43
Playing dirty: How Republicans are silencing democracy in North Carolina03:01
Play All