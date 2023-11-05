Stop the hate: Domestic Policy Advisor Neera Tanden on the White House strategy to combat antisemitism and Islamophobia

White House Domestic Policy Advisor Neera Tanden joins Symone Sanders-Townsend to discuss the rising threats of violence and incidents of antisemitism and Islamaphobia in the U.S. since the Israel – Hamas war began, and how the Biden administration is addressing them. Nov. 5, 2023