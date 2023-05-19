IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    State Legislators discuss the Florida law targeting Diversity & Inclusion programs

    The ReGroup: Discussing Ja Morant’s suspension from the Memphis Grizzlies

  • Discussing the consequences of the Debt Ceiling Limit Standoff

  • Remembering the Buffalo shooting one year later

  • What is the impact of Title 42’s expiration?

  • Unpacking the writers' strike with WGA negotiators

  • Mayor of Laredo, Texas unpacks the expiration of Title 42

  • Texas State Rep. Bowers discusses the Texas mass shooting

  • South Carolina and Nebraska state legislators discuss the failure of near total abortion bans

  • SYMONE Spotlight: Golda Rosheuvel discusses “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”

  • President Biden’s National Campaign Co-chair discusses the strategy for his re-election campaign

  • Roy Wood Jr. sits down with Symone ahead of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

  • Rep. Pramila Jayapal discusses the debt ceiling standoff in Congress

  • The Impact of the White House Correspondents Association on Democracy

  • Unpacking the White House Correspondents Association & Dinner with Tamara Keith

  • Rep. Justin Pearson discusses his reinstatement and what’s next for gun reform

  • Digging into how elected officials are handling the debt ceiling and more 

  • The ReGroup: Discussing Season Four of Love is Blind and spoiler culture

  • Sen. Klobuchar weighs in on the Senate’s top issues

  • Discussing the ongoing activism in Tennessee

Symone

State Legislators discuss the Florida law targeting Diversity & Inclusion programs

05:37

Florida Gov. DeSantis signed a bill into law on May 15th aimed at defunding DEI programs at state colleges including Historically Black Greek Lettered organizations. Before it passed in the state Senate, State Senator Shevrin Jones and State Rep. Anna Eskamani spoke with Symone Sanders Towsend on how this law could jeopardize college chapters of Divine Nine organizations across the state. May 19, 2023

