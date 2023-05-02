IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    South Carolina and Nebraska state legislators discuss the failure of near total abortion bans

South Carolina and Nebraska state legislators discuss the failure of near total abortion bans

State legislators in South Carolina and Nebraska blocked abortion bans in their Republican states! South Carolina State Sen. Penry Gustafson and Nebraska State Sen. Megan Hunt discuss how they had a hand in saving the bodily autonomy of their constituents.May 2, 2023

