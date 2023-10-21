IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'Everything is running out, including hope.' A doctor's take on the dire situation in Gaza

    04:59

  • 'I’m terrified of their safety right now': Family of Hamas hostages speaks out

    05:33

  • Biden aims to strike careful balance in Israel trip

    07:04

  • Maddow on her Latest New Book

    13:47
  • Now Playing

    Senior Advisor to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu addresses civilian casualties' concern

    07:47
  • UP NEXT

    Video shows devastation in Gaza City after airstrike on residential area

    04:21

  • Biden releases statement on humanitarian aid to Gaza

    02:19

  • 20 aid trucks allowed into Gaza, Israel prepares for ground offensive

    02:55

  • Fmr PLO Peace Negotiator: Elections are part of resistance

    09:08

  • A look at Blinken’s shuttle diplomacy and next steps

    07:26

  • How NBC News verifies videos from the Israel-Hamas war

    07:13

  • Video shows Biden's phone conversation with released American hostages

    01:04

  • First aid trucks enter into Gaza

    04:42

  • President Biden: We're facing an inflection point in history

    08:54

  • Twenty trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Gaza pass through Rafah crossing

    03:18

  • Release of two American hostages by Hamas offers rare glimpse of hope in painful war

    04:30

  • Journalist races to front lines to save lives while reporting on air

    05:23

  • ICRC’s Martin Schuepp discusses humanitarian crisis in Gaza

    04:49

  • Biden says Gaza aid coming soon as Hamas releases two American hostages

    05:17

  • First hostages released in Israel-Hamas war

    03:07

Symone

Senior Advisor to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu addresses civilian casualties' concern

07:47

“Israel is trying to save lives while Hamas is willing to sacrifice an untold number of Palestinian civilians on the altar of its crazy, hateful, hateful, extreme ideology.” Senior Advisor to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Mark Regev tells Symone Sanders Townsend that Israel plans to minimize civilian casualties in Gaza, even as it continues strikes in the area.Oct. 21, 2023

  • 'Everything is running out, including hope.' A doctor's take on the dire situation in Gaza

    04:59

  • 'I’m terrified of their safety right now': Family of Hamas hostages speaks out

    05:33

  • Biden aims to strike careful balance in Israel trip

    07:04

  • Maddow on her Latest New Book

    13:47
  • Now Playing

    Senior Advisor to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu addresses civilian casualties' concern

    07:47
  • UP NEXT

    Video shows devastation in Gaza City after airstrike on residential area

    04:21

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All