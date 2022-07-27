Say Goodbye to the Choco Taco

Actress, Producer and Co-Host, The Donnell Rawlings Show Podcast Niki McElroy and Radio Host Nina Brown join Symone D Sanders in the culture corner to discuss Klondike Bar retiring the well-known Choco Taco after 40 delicious years, Keke Palmer in a viral tweet in response to a comparison of her with star Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck on a romantic and lavish honeymoon love spending a birthday dinner in Paris.July 27, 2022