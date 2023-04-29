IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Roy Wood Jr. sits down with Symone ahead of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

    07:10
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Pramila Jayapal discusses the debt ceiling standoff in Congress

    08:15

  • The Impact of the White House Correspondents Association on Democracy

    11:50

  • Unpacking the White House Correspondents Association & Dinner with Tamara Keith

    10:06

  • Rep. Justin Pearson discusses his reinstatement and what’s next for gun reform

    06:40

  • Digging into how elected officials are handling the debt ceiling and more 

    07:23

  • The ReGroup: Discussing Season Four of Love is Blind and spoiler culture

    05:12

  • Sen. Klobuchar weighs in on the Senate’s top issues

    12:08

  • Discussing the ongoing activism in Tennessee

    05:32

  • Governor Inslee on why he’s stockpiling the abortion pill that could be in jeopardy

    08:46

  • SYMONE Exclusive: The Tennessee Three discuss what’s next following expulsion votes

    09:34

  • Democratic Tennessee legislators discuss the State’s expulsion votes

    12:04

  • Michael Cohen discusses what’s next for fmr. Pres. Trump

    08:43

  • Discussing the fate of medication abortion in America

    07:21

  • SYMONE Exclusive: the Tennessee Three discuss expulsion from the state legislature

    11:59

  • Unpacking former President Donald Trump’s arrest

    11:11

  • The ReGroup: Discussing LSU Star Angel Reese

    11:09

  • Discussing women voters ahead of the 2024 election

    04:15

  • Unpacking what’s ahead in the Trump indictment

    11:22

  • Unpacking the history of former Pres. Trump in New York

    07:01

Symone

Roy Wood Jr. sits down with Symone ahead of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

07:10

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. is the host of the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Dinner. They discuss his remarks, how the whirlwind week of news impacted his script and who he is most looking forward to seeing.April 29, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Roy Wood Jr. sits down with Symone ahead of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

    07:10
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Pramila Jayapal discusses the debt ceiling standoff in Congress

    08:15

  • The Impact of the White House Correspondents Association on Democracy

    11:50

  • Unpacking the White House Correspondents Association & Dinner with Tamara Keith

    10:06

  • Rep. Justin Pearson discusses his reinstatement and what’s next for gun reform

    06:40

  • Digging into how elected officials are handling the debt ceiling and more 

    07:23

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All