Revealing the history behind Hamas

- Now Playing
Revealing the history behind Hamas03:42
- UP NEXT
'One of the deadliest attacks Israel has ever seen': Why some say attack is equivalent to 9/1105:12
Why Rep. Meeks despises GOP members who would 'play politics' in wake of Israel attack06:30
‘You are the fixer’: Kerry Washington reveals the key to civic engagement07:45
‘Our democracy is broken’: What the nation can do to fix it03:07
One crisis averted, but will MAGA Republicans try again? Top Dem gives insight07:28
How the Supreme Court’s rejection of Alabama GOP's sneaky map game can save democracy02:01
A last-minute hustle: House Democrat reveals what it took to dodge a government shutdown06:06
How this Senate candidate is fighting to flip the script on Florida's GOP dominance05:31
Flyana Boss: Meet the hip hop duo taking social media by storm05:31
America’s Triple Whammy: Government shutdown, auto workers’ strike and student loan woes07:07
Turning pain into power: Quavo teams up with White House official to combat gun violence05:27
‘This is chaos’: Senator Warnock on the government shutdown showdown10:20
Securing our democracy: Inside the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's Annual Legislative Conference05:28
Revealing the chaotic fallout Americans will face if the nation sees a government shutdown04:29
How this Colorado Democrat plans to flip the script in the rematch against Rep. Boebert05:21
Top Dem unleashes firestorm defense of Biden, says House Republicans are attacking fatherhood02:12
WATCH: Texas House General Investigating Committee Vice Chair calls AG Paxton’s acquittal a disgrace04:01
Is McCarthy's baseless bid to impeach President Biden a desperate distraction from real Issues?05:33
Countdown to Chaos: Experts reveal what a government shutdown means for Americans11:11
- Now Playing
Revealing the history behind Hamas03:42
- UP NEXT
'One of the deadliest attacks Israel has ever seen': Why some say attack is equivalent to 9/1105:12
Why Rep. Meeks despises GOP members who would 'play politics' in wake of Israel attack06:30
‘You are the fixer’: Kerry Washington reveals the key to civic engagement07:45
‘Our democracy is broken’: What the nation can do to fix it03:07
One crisis averted, but will MAGA Republicans try again? Top Dem gives insight07:28
Play All