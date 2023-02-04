Rep. Steven Horsford discusses the U.S. response to the Chinese surveillance balloon

The U.S. shot down the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon off the Carolina coast. Symone D. Sanders-Townsend shares the latest developments. Rep. Steven Horsford serves on the House Armed Services Committee and shares his reaction. Rep. Horsford is also the Chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus discusses the commitments asked for in the CBC’s meeting with President Biden following the growing demand for police reform across the United States.Feb. 4, 2023