Symone

Rep. Sarah Jacobs on My Body My Data Act

06:11

Congresswoman Sarah Jacobs joins Symone D Sanders to discuss the Right to Contraception act that she co-sponsored, and protecting your personal data pertaining to sexual health. July 27, 2022

