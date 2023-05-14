Remembering the Buffalo shooting one year later

It has been one year since the mass shooting in Buffalo, NY where a teenager killed 10 people at a Tops grocery store because of the color of their skin. Symone D. Sanders Townsend talks to Zeneta Everhart, a mom whose son was shot about how their lives changed that tragic day. She also speaks with Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP about combatting racial hatred.May 14, 2023