    Remembering the Buffalo shooting one year later

    12:30
    What is the impact of Title 42's expiration?

    08:25

  Unpacking the writers' strike with WGA negotiators

    06:46

  Mayor of Laredo, Texas unpacks the expiration of Title 42

    06:56

  Texas State Rep. Bowers discusses the Texas mass shooting

    12:46

  South Carolina and Nebraska state legislators discuss the failure of near total abortion bans

    09:30

  SYMONE Spotlight: Golda Rosheuvel discusses "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story"

    06:03

  President Biden's National Campaign Co-chair discusses the strategy for his re-election campaign

    10:24

  Roy Wood Jr. sits down with Symone ahead of the White House Correspondents' Dinner

    07:10

  Rep. Pramila Jayapal discusses the debt ceiling standoff in Congress

    08:15

  The Impact of the White House Correspondents Association on Democracy

    11:50

  Unpacking the White House Correspondents Association & Dinner with Tamara Keith

    10:06

  Rep. Justin Pearson discusses his reinstatement and what's next for gun reform

    06:40

  Digging into how elected officials are handling the debt ceiling and more 

    07:23

  The ReGroup: Discussing Season Four of Love is Blind and spoiler culture

    05:12

  Sen. Klobuchar weighs in on the Senate's top issues

    12:08

  Discussing the ongoing activism in Tennessee

    05:32

  Governor Inslee on why he's stockpiling the abortion pill that could be in jeopardy

    08:46

  SYMONE Exclusive: The Tennessee Three discuss what's next following expulsion votes

    09:34

Symone

Remembering the Buffalo shooting one year later

12:30

It has been one year since the mass shooting in Buffalo, NY where a teenager killed 10 people at a Tops grocery store because of the color of their skin. Symone D. Sanders Townsend talks to Zeneta Everhart, a mom whose son was shot about how their lives changed that tragic day. She also speaks with Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP about combatting racial hatred.May 14, 2023

    What is the impact of Title 42’s expiration?

    08:25

  • Unpacking the writers' strike with WGA negotiators

    06:46

  • Mayor of Laredo, Texas unpacks the expiration of Title 42

    06:56

  • Texas State Rep. Bowers discusses the Texas mass shooting

    12:46

