    ReGroup: Kanye West’s Paris Fashion Week Stunt, Kim K’s IG Nono & Who Billy Eichner Is Blaming For His Box Office Slump

Symone

ReGroup: Kanye West’s Paris Fashion Week Stunt, Kim K’s IG Nono & Who Billy Eichner Is Blaming For His Box Office Slump

Nationally Syndicated Radio Host, PopCrush Nights; Donny Meacham & TV Host and Producer and Founder of Walker Media Group Kela Walker are in the ReGroup digging into the social media uproar over the t-shirt Kanye West wore at a pop-up in Paris during fashion week, Kim Kardashian’s Instagram Crypto promo post that cost her big bucks, and Billy Eichner blaming straight people not showing up for low turnout at the box office for the romcom ‘Bros’ about a gay couple.Oct. 4, 2022

